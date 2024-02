22 Feb. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several million drams were stolen from a restaurant in Armenia. Local media reported this.

The incident occurred in the Kotayk region on February 19.

According to preliminary data, an unknown person climbed into the Hin Jrvezh restaurant complex through a window and took out a safe with money.

The restaurant noted that the safe contained several million drams.

A criminal case has been initiated on this fact.