Turkish Foreign Minister calls for reform of entire UN system

23 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Minister called for reforming the entire UN system. Hakan Fidan stated this during his speech at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the TRT Haber television channel, which cites sources in diplomatic circles, the Turkish minister pointed out that the UN Security Council was not capable of resolving global crises. Fidan cited the situation in the Gaza Strip as an example.

According to the Foreign Minister, it is necessary to create a more democratic and accountable UN system, which would be based on international law.