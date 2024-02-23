French Minister of Defense arrives on historic visit to Yerevan

23 Feb. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of February 22, the French Minister of Defense arrived in Armenia for the first time in history. The relevant information was confirmed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

"At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan, a delegation headed by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu arrived on an official visit on February 22",

the press service of the ministry said.

This is the first ever visit of the Head of the French Defense Ministry to Armenia.

It was previously reported that representatives of a number of companies would come to the republic with the minister.