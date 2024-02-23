Pashinyan announces withdrawal from CSTO and negotiations with Azerbaijan in interview to French channel

23 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a number of loud statements in an interview with the French channel France 24.

In particular, he said that Armenia was suspending its activities within the CSTO due to the fact that from Yerevan's point of view, the agreement had not been implemented.

According to him, Russia is engaged in anti-state propaganda and calls on Armenian citizens to overthrow the government.

"In our opinion, the Collective Security Treaty has not been implemented in relation to Armenia, especially in 2021-2022",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also said that peace between Baku and Yerevan was currently impossible. According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Azerbaijan wants to seize the territories of Armenia.

"Baku considers today's Armenia to be "Western Azerbaijan"",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

In addition to this, in his interview, the Prime Minister touched upon the topic of military assistance from France. He believes that in this way Paris does not worsen the situation in the South Caucasus, since Azerbaijan finances its weapons.

It was previously noted that relations between Russia and Armenia began to decline after Armenia refused to participate in the CSTO exercises and stopped accepting quotas for the organization's Deputy Secretary General.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of the Republic participated in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the informal summit of the CIS last December.