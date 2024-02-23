CSTO refutes Pashinyan's statement about withdrawal from organization

23 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the CSTO Secretariat, the Collective Security Treaty Organization has not received any documents from the Armenian authorities in connection with the republic's withdrawal from it.

It is noted that the words of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia may indicate that the republic will not participate in the events organized by the CSTO.

In an interview with France 24, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a statement that the country was freezing activities in the organization.

According to the Head of the Armenian Government, this is due to the fact that the agreement was not implemented in relation to the republic.