Community of Western Azerbaijan: France incites Armenia to military adventure

23 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready to enter into conflict on the initiative of France. This statement was made by the Western Azerbaijan Community after the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia gave an interview to France 24 channel. There, he tried to blame the Republic of Azerbaijan for the attack.

The community responded to Nikol Pashinyan's statement that the expression "Western Azerbaijan" threatened the integrity of the country.

""Western Azerbaijan" is an expression based on historical and geographical fact, and its use by the community is based on the right of self-identification recognized by international human rights conventions",

the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

The Community noted that in this way, the Armenian government was following the lead of France, thereby worsening the situation in the region.

The public organization also emphasized that the visit of the French Minister of Defense to Yerevan confirmed an attempt to incite a conflict.

"It is obvious that the Prime Minister of Armenia, following the behests of France, has taken the path of creating tension in the region. The fact that France is selling weapons to Armenia, including the current visit of the French Minister of Defense and the heads of the French military-industrial companies to Armenia, gives reasons to believe that Armenia intends to embark on a military adventure precisely at the instigation of France",

the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

The West Azerbaijani community demanded that the Armenian Prime Minister end his militaristic policy and called for a peace agreement between the countries to create the necessary conditions for the return of West Azerbaijanis.