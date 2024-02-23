France to arm Armenia with missiles

23 Feb. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

France is ready to provide Armenia with the necessary weapons, including anti-aircraft missile systems. This statement was made by the head of the French Ministry of Defense Sebastien Lecornu during the signing of a document on cooperation in the field of defense between Paris and Yerevan.

On the Armenian side, the agreement was signed by Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan.

"As for anti-aircraft missiles, if Armenia needs them, these missiles will also be at your disposal",

Sebastien Lecornu said.

Lecornu also said that Armenia would receive another batch of French armored vehicles and other equipment, but he did not disclose details.

According to the French Minister of Defense, Armenia should not be criticized for attempting to strengthen its defense.

"There will be another batch of Bastion armored vehicles. I won't go into too much detail about what equipment will arrive, but they are all defense equipment, because protecting both the population and the borders is a priority in this region. No one can criticize the RA army for strengthening it defense capability",

Sebastien Lecornu said.

In addition to this, Lecornu said that a French adviser on military issues would be present in Armenia.

France will also assist in the development of the Armenian air security program.

The French Minister of Defense arrived in Yerevan on an official visit yesterday. In addition to signing an agreement on military cooperation, the parties summed up the results of their joint work.

It is noted that another agreement was signed between the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the French company. However, the name of the company is not disclosed.