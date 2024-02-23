US shows interest in Azerbaijani projects

23 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is interested in Azerbaijan's projects in the region and the world. This statement was made by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov in his interview with the Azerbaijani TV channel.

The minister is currently on an official visit to the United States, where he held a number of meetings and negotiations with representatives of the US authorities.

"At meetings in the White House, at the State Department, at the US Department of Energy interest in regional and international projects carried out by Azerbaijan, as well as those planned was noted during the discussion of energy cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan",

Parviz Shahbazov said.

The minister emphasized that ties in the energy sector between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States continue strengthening.

In addition to this, the US government notes the importance of holding COP29 in Baku.

"The holding of COP29 in November this year in Baku demonstrates the increasing role of Azerbaijan, and the country will follow all its obligations",

Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov recalled that during the recent Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a number of important meetings with US representatives, which confirms the US interest in Azerbaijan.

"In Munich, the President of Azerbaijan had meetings with the head of the US State Department, as well as with other officials. Important discussions took place there. Our delegation then continued negotiations in the US on issues of mutual interest",

Parviz Shahbazov said.