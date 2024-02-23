Another mass grave found in Khojaly

23 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another mass grave was found in the Khojaly district.

During the repair and construction work, many human remains and all kinds of clothing items were found.

It is noted that the ashes refer to women and children. All of them had their hands and feet tied.

According to preliminary data, these could be people who died during the Khojaly tragedy.

The Khojaly tragedy occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992. Then Armenian armed groups massacred residents of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of the tragedy, 613 people were killed, and 150 were considered missing.