Armenia fires at Azerbaijani positions again

23 Feb. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's positions have been attacked by Armenia again. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, today at about six o'clock in the morning local time, shelling was carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the village of Yellidzha in the Kalbajar district.

"On February 23, at 05:50, from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Yukhari Shorja in the Basarkechar region units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellidzha in the Kalbajar district",

the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

At the same time, the Ministry noted that return fire from the Azerbaijani positions was not opened in order not to aggravate the situation on the border of the countries and to maintain stability.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense called on the Armenian side to prevent such provocations and to punish those responsible for this attack.

"We call on the military leadership of Armenia to prevent such provocations aimed at destabilizing the stability of the conditional border and the situation that has developed over the past five months and at getting the situation out of control again, and we demand that those responsible for these actions be identified and punished",

the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.