Explosion at oil well in Türkiye leaves people injured

23 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Diyarbakir, Türkiye, an explosion at a borehole lead to a fire. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and another left injured.

A powerful explosion occurred at an oil well in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir. As a result, one person died, another one left injured.

The explosion caused by gas compression during drilling operations led to a fire in the well area.

The family of died during the incident, Ihsan Tunar, learned about his death and rushed to the scene of the explosion. The relatives got into an accident. Three people were injured.

It is clarified that the oil well belongs to the Turkish Petroleum International Joint Stock Company.