Averina sisters completed sports careers

© Photo: telegram channel of athletes

Averina sisters, the gymnasts, announced that they are leaving the big sport, and therefore would no longer participate in competitions. They plan to perform in various sports shows.

“Today the girls told me that they won’t compete anymore,”

– President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics, Irina Viner said.

According to the gymnasts themselves, they plan to perform in the shows.