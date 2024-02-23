Upper Lars road open for all types of vehicles

23 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A section of the Georgian military road Gudauri - Kobi has been cleared of snow and opened for vehicles. Movement is only possible through avalanche-proof tunnels.

After the snowfall, the Gudauri-Kobi section of the road connecting Georgia and the Russian Federation has been opened. At the same time, movement is only possible through tunnels that protect vehicles from avalanches.

“As a result of the cleaning work carried out, the movement of trailed and semi-trailer vehicles along the Gudauri-Kobi section of the international highway Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars has been restored,”

– the press service of the Department of Highways of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia informed.