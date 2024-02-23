Moscow responds to Pashinyan’s slander

23 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is waiting for clarification from the Armenian authorities regarding the statement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about freezing Armenia’s participation in the CSTO. The Russian Foreign Ministry assured that they still consider Armenia a full member of the CSTO, which implies both rights and responsibilities.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that official Moscow expects comprehensive explanations from Yerevan about the meaning of the words of the head of the republic, Nikol Pashinyan, about freezing Yerevan’s participation in the CSTO.

“We expect comprehensive explanations through bilateral channels about what really stands behind Nikol Pashinyan’s statements regarding the freezing of Armenia’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty and in the organization itself,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

The Ministry further noted that at present, the Russian authorities still consider Armenia a full member of the CSTO, which implies both rights and responsibilities.