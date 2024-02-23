Mass grave in Khojaly is an example of occupiers’ inhumanity, ombudswoman says

23 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues to hide the facts of genocide against Azerbaijanis, the Azerbaijani ombudswoman said, commenting on the fact of finding another mass grave in Khojaly.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, commenting on the discovery of another mass grave in Khojaly, noted that this is another confirmation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia during the First Karabakh War.

She reminded that the burial was found on February 21 in Khojaly during excavation work.

“Human remains originally found during excavations still ongoing in the area are mainly those of women and children. The fact that their hands were tied and they were killed with torture testifies to Armenia’s policy of hatred and genocide against Azerbaijanis, the crimes it committed against humanity,”

– Sabina Alieva said.