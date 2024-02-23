Drama theater on reconstruction in Karachay-Cherkessia

23 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The drama theater is being reconstructed in Cherkessk. It is planned to carry out a complete reconstruction of the building, the head of Karachay-Cherkessia informed.

This year, reconstruction of the building of the only drama theater of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, which is located in the capital of the republic, will begin.

“We are starting work this year; we have already passed the state examination. Funds are provided in the budget,”

– head of the region Rashid Temrezov said.

The theater has a rich history and, according to local residents, it is the soul of the cultural life of the region and a place, where young actors receive their education and develop their talent.

However, the existing drama theater building requires urgent reconstruction due to long-term use and insufficient funding.