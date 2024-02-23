Armenia must bear responsibility for Khojaly genocide, Hikmet Hajiyev says

23 Feb. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC website

Commenting on the discovery of another mass grave in Khojaly, the assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia recalls that the Armenian side has still not apologized to Azerbaijan neither for the occupation of lands nor for the genocide.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, expressed the opinion that the burials found on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide are “justice from above.”

“Every wrongful act of a state entails its responsibility under international law. Armenia has still not apologized to the state and people of Azerbaijan for the 30-year military occupation of its lands, and especially for the genocide committed in Khojaly.”

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.