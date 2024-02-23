Unprecedented magnetic storm to hit Stavropol region

23 Feb. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Stavropol Territory will be at the epicenter of a strong magnetic storm. Experts call on weather-sensitive people to be attentive to their health on February 24-25.

Scientists have urged weather-sensitive people to exercise caution on February 24-25, since these days a strong solar flare is predicted, which can cause a magnetic storm.

Now, there is a record surge in solar activity.

A solar flare is a sudden and short-term phenomenon on the surface of the sun, which is accompanied by the release of a huge amount of energy. It can be caused by various factors, including a strong magnetic field on the surface of the sun.