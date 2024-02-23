US determined fate of Gaza Strip

23 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Resolution of the conflict in Gaza is possible only on the basis of the two-state solution. At the same time, the United States insists that there should be no terrorists in the enclave. In addition, the area of the Gaza Strip must remain unchanged.

The head of the State Department said that the United States sees a future for the Gaza Strip without terrorists and occupiers of any nationality. In addition, Washington does not accept a project that would reduce the area of the enclave.

Thus, Antony Blinken commented on the plan proposed by the Israeli authorities for Gaza.

“One of the principles is that it [the Gaza Strip] cannot be a platform for terrorism, there should be no Israeli re-occupation of Gaza, the size of Gaza’s territory should not be reduced,”

– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.