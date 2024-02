24 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova suggested that levying excise taxes on sugar-sweetened non-alcoholic beverages could reduce their consumption among children, thus lowering the risk of obesity.

According to Chief Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Esmagambetova, the number of people with diabetes and obesity has increased in Kazakhstan.