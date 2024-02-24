Qarabag FC reaches 1/8 finals of Europa League for the first time

24 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club has reached the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League fot the first time in its history.

During the Europa League playoff stage, the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag faced off against the Portuguese team Braga in a return match.

The game, held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov, ended in a 3-2 defeat for Qarabag. Goals were scored by Roger Fernandes (71st minute), Alvaro Djalo (83rd minute), Mateus Silva (102nd minute), Banza (115th minute, penalty), and Nariman Akhundzade (120+2nd minute).

Despite this loss, Qarabag, who had previously won 4-2 in Portugal, secured a 6-5 aggregate victory over the two legs, advancing to the Round of 16.