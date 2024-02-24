Pashinyan: Armenia complies with anti-Russia sanctions for West's sake

24 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained in an interview with France 24 television why Yerevan complies with the international sanctions imposed against Russia.

He noted that Armenia takes into account the anti-Russian restrictions, so as not to affect relations with Western countries. According to him, Yerevan attaches importance to relations with those countries.

In addition, Pashinyan said there are accusations from time to time in Brussels that Armenia does not comply with the sanctions. The Armenian PM said they had several delegations from the EU and Washington to see how Yerevan adheres to the anti-Russian sanctions.