Asian Development Bank allocates money to support women in Georgia

24 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Credo Bank have signed a loan of 65 million lari ($25 million) to support onlending activities to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a specific focus on targeting women borrowers in agricultural production, processing and trade.

“Women account for over a third of the country’s agricultural employment and agricultural holdings ownership, but remain underserved in terms of accessing financial assistance. Credo is uniquely focused on closing this financing gap,” ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury said.

She added that this project will promote domestic food production and import substitution to enhance the food security of Georgia.