Armenia to discuss drafting new constitution - report

24 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Constitutional Reform Commission will discuss the issue of drafting a new constitution for the country on March 1, the Armenian media reported.

It was noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not form a new council to do this work, because there is not enough time.

Armenia's existing Constitution make claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.



Baku has repeatedly required revisions to Armenian legislation in order to improve bilateral relations and sign a peace treaty.