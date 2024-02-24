SCANTBILISI: history of Tbilisi monuments can be learned from QR codes

24 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

QR codes are placed on cultural heritage monuments in Tbilisi to help locals and visitors learn about the history of the sites, Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

According to Kaladze, a mobile phone number is required to get information about the attraction. Archival photographic and audio material in Georgian and English is delivered to devices after scanning the codes.

Almost 190 locations were provided with codes within the SCANTBILISI project.

Kaladze assured that the mayor's office will continue to work on the preservation and reconstruction of valuable historical and cultural sites.