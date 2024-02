24 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 has occurred today in southern Iran's Hormuzgan province, the National Seismographic Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University reported.

According to the center, tremors were recorded at 11:00 (GMT+8) at a depth of 21 km. The earthquake occurred 27 km from the city of Fin.

No casualties or damage were recorded.