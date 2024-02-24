Russians could risk breaking law by participating in Paris Olympics

24 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Olympic Committee is working to minimize the number of Russian athletes at the Paris Olympics, the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) reports.

The ROC said that the neutral athlete procedure involved “humiliating criteria” and claimed that athletes could risk breaking Russian law by agreeing to them.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the ROC's appeal against the provisional suspension imposed by the IOC, the press service of the court reported.