Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan cooperating in defense industry

24 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev has met with a delegation led by Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister Bakytbek Sydykov and Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Azamat Beispekov, who are on a working visit to Baku.

During the meeting it was noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the defence industry, due to which this sector demonstrates rapid development, the ministry's press service reported.

Mustafayev also emphasized that cooperation in the defense industry is one of the key areas for the Turkic states.

According to the guests from Astana, the two countries should further develop cooperation in this area. In addition, the sides discussed expanding bilateral ties in the defence industry, organizing reciprocal working visits, strengthening partnership between two countries’ defence enterprises and other issues of mutual interest.