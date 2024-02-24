Dagestan failed to impress tourists in offseason

24 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan was not included in the list of popular destinations in the offseason.

Tourists choose trips to Kuban, Stavropol, St. Petersburg and the Kaliningrad region.

Dagestan was not included in the list of popular domestic tourism destinations in the offseason.

At this time of year, travelers prefer trips to Kuban and the Stavropol region, as well as to St. Petersburg, the Moscow region and the Kaliningrad region.

Moreover, the shallowing of the Caspian Sea could negatively affect the development of the tourism industry in Dagestan.