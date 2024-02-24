Gevorg Papoyan appointed new Minister of Economy of Armenia

24 Feb. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Economy of Armenia was headed by the chairman of one of the parliamentary commissions, Gevorg Papoyan. His candidacy was approved today by the ruling Civil Contract party.

His candidacy was agreed upon today at a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The post of head of the ministry became vacant 10 days ago after the voluntary resignation of Vahan Kerobyan. The following day, a criminal case was initiated against him: he is charged with corruption. Now Kerobyan is under house arrest.

Gevorg Papoyan - biography

The new Minister of Economy of Armenia is 37 years old and a native of the Aragatsotn Province.

Papoyan is a graduate of the Armenian State University of Economics, Candidate of Economic Sciences. He wrote a textbook and many scientific articles, and taught at ASUE.

Until 2018, Papoyan worked in different companies.

In December 2018, he was elected as a member of parliament, then re-elected to the National Assembly in 2021. Until recently, he headed the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Issues.

In late 2022, he first joined the Board of Civil Contract, and then almost immediately took up the post of deputy chairman.

Married, raising a child.