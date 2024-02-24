Chairman of Supreme Court of Russia dies

24 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation passed away. Vyacheslav Lebedev died at the age of 81. The obituary was published on the court's website. Lebedev headed the RF Supreme Court since 1989.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Lebedev, has passed away. His death was reported on the official website of the Russian Supreme Court.

According to the report, Lebedev died yesterday.

“He made an invaluable contribution to the strengthening and development of the domestic judicial system, the establishment of the constitutional and legislative foundations of an independent judiciary, the formation of bodies of the judicial community. Vyacheslav Mikhailovich paid special attention to ensuring the uniformity of judicial practice, the humanization of criminal legislation, increasing the openness of justice, its accessibility and social orientation,”

– the Supreme Court wrote.

According to medical services, Lebedev was suffering from prolonged illness.

Russian government officials, including Vladimir Putin, expressed their condolences. According to Dmitry Peskov, the head of state deeply sympathizes with the family and friends of Vyacheslav Lebedev, as well as the entire community of Russian judges.