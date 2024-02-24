District administration shelled in Yerevan

24 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Investigative Committee of Armenia

The hooligan who opened fire on the municipality was detained in Yerevan. The young man fired from a gas pistol. The motives of his actions are not yet known.

The case of shooting at the administration building of one of the districts of Yerevan was solved in the Armenian capital, details were provided by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The department said that on the evening of February 19, a young man, a resident of the Armenian capital, bought three cartridges for a gas pistol.

A 23-year-old resident of Yerevan fired at the administration building of the Yerevan Nor Nork district, the press service of the Investigative Committee reports.

According to investigators, on the evening of February 19, he drove to the building by car. Then the man and a passenger went into a nearby gun store and purchased three cartridges for a gas pistol. Then he returned to the car and opened fire while driving.