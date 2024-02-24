Falling utility pole paralyzed traffic in Stavropol

24 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Stavropol Territory

A utility pole on busy Rossiysky Avenue suddenly began to sway from side to side and hang over the road in Stavropol. Traffic police officers blocked traffic.

An emergency with a utility pole occurred in Stavropol; photos and videos from the scene were published by the press service of the regional traffic police department.

On Rossiysky Avenue in the Industrial District of the regional capital, not far from the “Russia – My History” museum, a utility pole lost stability and began to sway in place, hanging over the roadway. Judging by the video, only wires hold it in place.

The dangerous area was blocked. Traffic police are redirecting cars to Ivan Shchipakin Street.

The problem is being resolved by emergency workers.