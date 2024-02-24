Erdogan: world remained indifferent to occupation of Karabakh and Khojaly tragedy

24 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Türkiye recalled the indifference that the world community showed regarding the Khojaly tragedy and, in general, the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Karabakh, by Armenia.

The internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan - Karabakh - remained occupied for a long time, and massacres were committed on these occupied lands, the Turkish President recalled.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made this statement at an event in Sakarya.

He pointed out that one of such massacres was the 1992 Khojaly tragedy. The head of state emphasized, that the global community did not take any measures in connection with these crimes.

Today, international organizations, including the UN, remain silent about the events in Syria and the Gaza Strip, as well as in Türkiye itself, the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan also pointed out that the basis of the strength of the countries in the region lies in their unity.

“If we, Türkiye, the Turkic peoples want to live in peace and tranquility on our lands, then our future activities are obvious. We must have a strong defense industry and a strong army on land, sea and in the air,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Tragedy in Khojaly

Almost 32 years ago, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian nationalists, together with mercenaries, committed massacres of Azerbaijanis living in Khojaly. Khojaly residents became their victims not only in the city, but also during the evacuation towards Agdam. A total of 613 people died, including 106 women and 63 children. Another 150 people went missing, 1,275 Khojaly residents were captured. A total of 5,379 city residents became internally displaced.

In February 2024, two mass graves with the remains of victims of the Khojaly tragedy were found in the Khojaly region.