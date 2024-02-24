October Revolution Channel protected from reckless drivers in Makhachkala

24 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of October Revolution Channel

Fences continue to be installed on emergency sections of the October Revolution Canal in Makhachkala. Today, they were promptly placed at the site where the accident occurred yesterday.

City services continue to work to make the channel named after October Revolution safe for motorists in Makhachkala, the Dagmeliovodkhoz Telegram channel informs.

On Saturday, on behalf of the head of the department, Magomed Yusupov, concrete blocks are being installed in the place where a car accident occurred yesterday.

“After receiving a signal about the incident, specialists went to the site and analyzed the situation. It was decided to quickly install fences to minimize the emergency risk,”

- Head of the October Revolution Channel branch Zubair Abaso said.