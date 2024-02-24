Cemetery burns in Essentuki for second time in a day

24 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a natural fire occurred twice in Yessentuki in the Stavropol region. The mayor of the resort city, Vladimir Krutnikov, reported the fire. According to him, the Franchikha cemetery is on fire.

The second fire of the day broke out in the same area of Yessentuki, a video from the scene was published by the head of the city, Vladimir Krutnikov, on his Telegram channel.

At about 3 p.m., a fire broke out in the area of the Franchikha cemetery, but it had already been extinguished.

The official paid special attention to the fact that people living nearby do not have to worry about the fire spreading to their homes.

However, at approximately 19.30, Krutnikov reported that the fire had started again, and firefighters were already heading to the scene.

Note that the Franchikha cemetery is surrounded by numerous private property. The River Park cottage community is also located nearby.