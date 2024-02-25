Armenia shells Nakhichevan

25 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs about new shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces against the positions of the Azerbaijani army.

"On February 24 at 21:40, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Arazdeyen, the Davali region, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the settlement of Heyderabad, the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic",

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

Let us note that on February 23 and 24, the Armenian side fired at the Azerbaijani Army positions in the Kalbajar direction.