Protest takes place in Tel Aviv, police use water cannons

25 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

People who were dissatisfied with the actions of the Head of Government in the field of security went on a demonstration in Tel Aviv yesterday. They gathered near the Ministry of Defense buildings.

The police said the rally was illegal. Moreover, some of its participants blocked the roadway by sitting on the asphalt. The demonstrators were given time to leave on their own. However, the protesters refused to leave, after which arrests began.

As a result, law enforcement officers used water cannons, The Times of Israel writes. According to its estimates, there were hundreds of participants in the rally.

A police spokesman said that five riot participants were detained.