Lukashenko: CSTO not to collapse without Armenia

25 Feb. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The possible withdrawal of Armenia from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was assessed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced from France that the country's participation in the CSTO had been frozen. However, the CSTO has not received any statements from the Armenian leadership regarding the suspension of membership in the Organization.

According to Lukashenko, the CSTO takes Yerevan's position calmly.

"We indirectly discussed this problem with the presidents in Kazan. Nobody went crazy. We don’t expel anyone. We always support Armenia, and we will support it as our ally. If they don’t want to be in the CSTO, the CSTO won’t collapse",

President of Belarus said.

He recalled that the CSTO did not receive any official statements that Armenia was leaving the organization.

In Armenia, Lukashenko noted, such a decision must be made by the Parliament; Pashinyan cannot do this alone.

"The Parliament makes decisions there. I think that the Armenian Parliament has a majority of sensible people",

Lukashenko said.

The following countries are currently in the CSTO: Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.