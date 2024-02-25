World Cup: Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold

25 Feb. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gymnast from Azerbaijan Mikhail Malkin became the best at the World Cup in trampolining and tumbling. The World Cup is held in Baku.

Athletes from 32 countries take part in the competitions that take place in the National Gymnastics Arena in the Azerbaijani capital.

Azerbaijani gymnast Malkin won gold during the competition. He scored 31.100 points in the men's tumbling program and became the best.

Another athlete from Azerbaijan also took second place. Adil Hajizade scored 29.400 points. The third on the podium was the Portuguese Vasco Peso with 28.700 points.

The World Cup is taking place in Baku from February 23 to February 25.