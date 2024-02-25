Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his anniversary

25 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Turkish leader.

"I am especially pleased, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, to convey to you the most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the remarkable jubilee — the 70th anniversary of your birth.

Your life path is an example of devoted and worthy service to the Motherland and people. You are a great personality, an outstanding statesman of our time, who selflessly works for the sake of the well-being of brotherly Türkiye, its current development, so that it takes its rightful place in the international arena", the congratulations say.

The letter notes that the President of Türkiye is fulfilling the responsible historical mission entrusted to him with great confidence and determination, and his far-sighted and purposeful policies have helped him bring the country into the ranks of the leading and powerful states in the world.

"The important achievements and successes of Türkiye in the last 20 years are associated with your name. Today, the Republic of Türkiye is entering the second century of its development under your wise leadership. We wish the brotherly country to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself and accomplish new successes and victories on this journey",

Ilham Aliyev said.

In his congratulations, the President of Azerbaijan also emphasized the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the support expressed by Türkiye on the issue of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"You are a true friend for the Azerbaijani people. Your heartfelt attachment to Azerbaijan has found expression in constant support for the territorial integrity of our country, the strengthening of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, and invaluable contributions in the name of the inviolability of our alliance",

Ilham Aliyev said.

After winning the early elections, the Azerbaijani leader made his first official visit to Turkey, which is a clear indication of the unity and alliance of the two countries. In the letter, he thanked the Turkish President for the invitation and hospitality. "I highly appreciate our meeting, which took place in the atmosphere of sincerity and mutual understanding, and our thorough exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral relations and prospects for our cooperation", added Ilham Aliyev.

"I am sure that our relations, which have no analogues in the world, drawing strength from a common history, rich national and moral values, brotherhood and unity of two peoples, will continue to develop and strengthen with our joint efforts in accordance with the principle of "One nation, two states"",

President of Azerbaijan said.

In his congratulations, Ilham Aliyev wished his Turkish colleague good health, a long life, new successes and achievements in his activities for the well-being and prosperity of the Turkish people.