Israel could delay Rafah attack

26 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he could delay a planned ground attack in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip if Hamas “comes down to a reasonable situation.”

"If we have a deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli army plans to launch a ground attack in Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million residents seeking refuge from war, to defeat what Tel Aviv calls the remaining "Hamas battalions."

The Israeli PM said he will hold a security discussion to review a dual military plan to evacuate Palestinians and dismantle those Hamas remaining battalions.