Jeyhun Bayramov: Khojaly genocide was part of Armenia's policy

26 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Khojaly genocide was a part of Armenia's systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide policy, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on the ministry's X page in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Bayramov stressed that those responsible for this massacre must be held accountable.

"32 years pass since the largest massacre committed by Armenia during the aggression against Azerbaijan in Khojaly. We honor all our Martyrs who were brutally killed during these atrocities. The perpetrators of this mass murder must be held accountable!" the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also shared a timeline showing the sequence of events that led to the Khojaly genocide.