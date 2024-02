26 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media page on the Khojaly genocide.

The post reflects the slogan "Justice for Khojaly."

Today, mourning events dedicated to the Khojaly residents who died during the massacres on February 26, 1992 will be held in Khojaly for the first time.