26 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations are set to meet in the upcoming days, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"A meeting with the Armenian delegation to negotiate a peace treaty is scheduled in the coming days,” Bayramov said.

He recalled that the decision to resume the process was made following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Munich Security Conference.