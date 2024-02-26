Russian tourists required to leave Sri Lanka before March 7?

26 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sri Lanka said it had ended long-term tourist visa extensions for thousands of Russians and Ukrainians living on the island.

“The government is not granting further visa extensions. The flight situation has now normalised and they have no difficulty in getting back,” Commissioner-General of Immigration Harsha Ilukpitiya said.

He set a March 7 deadline for departure.

Sri Lanka sought to boost tourism by granting 30-day visas on arrival, as the country desperately needed foreign exchange as it recovers from its worst economic crisis since mid-2022.