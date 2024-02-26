Turkey condemns Khojaly genocide

26 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the republic condemns the Khojaly massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992 in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly against innocent civilians.

"The atrocities that occurred that day left a black mark on the history of mankind. The pain of our 613 brothers who became martyrs, and all Azerbaijanis, wounded, captured and missing that day in Khojaly, is still in our hearts. We express our condolences to the Azerbaijani people," the ministry said.

The mourning events dedicated to the Khojaly residents who died during the massacres on February 26, 1992 will be held today in Khojaly for the first time.