26 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye’s defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and drones safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

“We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that Turkiye’s increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a “strong defence industry.”