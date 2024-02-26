Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry making history

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye’s defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and drones safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.
“We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort,” Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader stressed that Turkiye’s increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a “strong defence industry.”
“As our dependence on foreign defence decreases, our influence on the international stage grows,” Erdogan said.