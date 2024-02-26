РУС ENG

Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry making history

the Turkish presidential website

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkiye’s defence industry is making history, with Turkish UAVs and drones safeguarding the skies of 34 nations.

“We will build a higher segment of our aircraft carrier. Our navy is leading the effort,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that Turkiye’s increased international reputation in foreign policy is backed by a “strong defence industry.”

“As our dependence on foreign defence decreases, our influence on the international stage grows,” Erdogan said.

© Photo :the Turkish presidential website
275 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos