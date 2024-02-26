Putin congratulates Erdogan on his anniversary

26 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation on Monday on the occasion of the Turkish leader’s 70th birthday, according to the Turkish presidential administration.

"In the course of the conversation, the president of Russia congratulated President Erdogan on his birthday. Putin thanked our president for his contribution to the development of friendly Turkish-Russian relations," the administration said.

Erdogan, who has served as president of Turkey since August 2014, is celebrating his 70th birthday on Februry 26, 2024.