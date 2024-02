26 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Shikoku, Japan at 06:24 GMT on February 26, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.54 degrees north latitude and 132.39 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.